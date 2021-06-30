John C. Moos

CROWN POINT, IN —- John C. Moos, a lifelong resident of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the age of 60.

He is survived by two brothers: Joseph (Florence) Moos, Thomas (Angela) Moos; four nieces: Emily Moos, Jeanine Thurman, Alexandra Elich, and Sophia Elich; two nephews: Rick Koebcke and Jack Elich; great-niece Morgan; and his faithful companions: Nikki, Jethro and Newt. John is preceded in death by parents Robert C. and Anna Mae Moos and his brother Robert J. Moos.

Mr. Moos was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1978 and then earned a Liberal Arts Degree from Indiana University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. John was the co-founder of the Moos Insurance Agency which was founded in 1982 in Crown Point. He was also a former chairman of the Republican Party in Crown Point.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point on Thursday from 3:00–7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating. Cremation will follow and he will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso.

