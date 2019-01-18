LYNWOOD, IL - John C. Sisco age 90 of Lynwood, IL formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. He is survived by his daughters: Cindy (late Gary) Barber, Cristy Sisco, Cheryl (Jim) Toth, Cathy (Mike) Lareau; nine grandchildren: John (Josie) Barber; Lane and Luke Lareau; Melissa, Jessica, Angela, Rebecca, and Jimmy Toth; Priscilla (Lucas) Vaughan; great granddaughters Kenadie Barber and Hailey Czubernat; three grand fur babies: Oliver, Packer and Rocci; sister-in-law Dolly Sisco; and many dear nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ruth (Ruthie); parents: Joseph and Vita Sisco; sisters: Carmela Strohm and Mary Szotek; brothers: Joseph, Nick and Pat Sisco.
John was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy. He anxiously enlisted in order to serve his country. He went on to apprentice as a Sheet Metal Worker and became a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No. 20. In 2014, John received the prestigious award from Sheet Metal Workers International Association for achieving 60 years of continuous good standing service as an outstanding member with them.
In 1954, John married his beloved Ruthie. Together they raised their four daughters. He was a devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather. His life taught his family much about love, loyalty, devotion, strength and how to appreciate each day. His hands were a labor of love to his family when he sacrificially helped each one in their homes with remodeling projects and furnace repairs. Whenever needed, John provided his family with words of wisdom and advice.
John bowled in leagues with friends and family at the Dolton Bowl and then later at the Lynwood Bowl. He eventually discovered the love of golf and could be found out on the golf course either working as a starter or striving to improve his game up until the age of 86. Attending the PGA Golf Tournament held in Illinois in 2003 with his nephews was a highlighted moment.
John made friends wherever he went; no one was a stranger to him. He was loved and respected by his family, siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him for his smile and the wonderful man that he was.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of a memorial service at 2:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL.