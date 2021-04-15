CALUMET CITY, IL - John C. Tirpak, age 65, of Calumet City, IL passed away April 12, 2021. He is survived by his loving children: Tracy (Matt) Springsteen and John Tirpak; cherished granddaughter Meredith; adored nieces. John was preceded in death by his wife Patricia (née Borst).

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, April 16, 2021 at CATLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 69409 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. followed by Interment Services at Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Lung Association are appreciated. For service information please call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.