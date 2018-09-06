GARY/PORTAGE - John C. Ursta, age 74 a longtime Gary and Portage resident passed away Monday September 3, 2018 at the Golden Living Nursing Home in Portage. He was born on September 6, 1943 in Gary, IN to the late John and Mary Ursta. He served his country in the U.S. Army helping to guard the Berlin Wall. John retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works. He was a member of the Hobart Elks and also worked there as a bingo caller. John was an avid White Sox fan.
He is survived by his sister, Cynthia (Roger) Ershick, his brother, James (Janice) Ursta, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanna, his parents, John and Mary, and one brother, Danny.
Funeral services are Friday, September 7, 2018 at 3 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Cremation will follow. Visitation is Friday just prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.