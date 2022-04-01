HAMMOND, IN - John C. Wheeler age 53 , a long time resident of Hammond, Indiana passed away in Elkhart, Indiana after relocating there.

He touched many peoples lives and loved working on cars. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of seven years, Johnnie Wheeler and his mother, Leomia Wheeler; four children, three extended children, 11 grandchildren; four brothers, two sisters and a host of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Truevine COGIC 3521 Hemlock St. in East Chicago, IN, wake 10:00 a.m., service 11:00 a.m. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Professional services rendered by LAKESHORE FUNERAL SERVICES INC. (219) 614-0575. Mask required.