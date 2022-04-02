DYER, IN - John Carrabine of Dyer, IN, passed away from AML Leukemia. John was born to Michael Joseph and Mary Ellen Carrabine in Gary, IN. John was the last to be born (with twin Leo) of a total of seven children that were a well-known grocer family of the Gary east side Ohio Street area.

John attended St. Luke's Primary School and Emerson High School where he played football and graduated in 1957. John then attended Indiana University and graduated with a BS in Business and in Psychology. He was an active member of Chi Phi fraternity. During the summers, John worked at EJ&E Railroad as a gandy dancer and with US Steel.

Upon graduation, John was hired with US Steel's managers program and spent the majority of his 36 years in the west side in cold and hot rolling products, working his way up supervisory positions from vicing foreman to retiring as Superintendent of the North Sheet Mill. He earned his MBA from Indiana University in 1978, studying at night while working full-time. After retirement from US Steel, John then worked as a Technical Consultant for Vulcan Oil for five years.

In full retirement, he enjoyed traveling and being part of the "Dyer Dunkin Donuts mill boys of Gary Works", where the group solved the entire world's problems while making that franchise quite profitable.

John served in the US Army National Guard for eight years in the Combat Engineers. He was an avid golfer, member of the Lion's Club, US Steel Supervisor's Club and on the Merrillville Boy Scout Troop 40 Committee.

He was an AKC Obedience Dog Handler for over 25 years with his wife and had quite a number of USA and Canada national titles and championships. John resided in Northwest Indiana all of his life in Gary, Merrillville and Dyer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gerrie; his beloved son, Patrick; and his remaining sibling, Mary Carrabine. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Eugene, Luke, Marty and his twin Leo.

Services were private at John's wishes. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten. John's loud laugh will be heard by all in heaven. BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com