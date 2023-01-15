Oct. 25, 1945 - Jan. 1, 2023

SUNNYVALE, CA - John Charles Ameling, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023 due to complications from Parkinson's. John was born in Gary, Indiana on October 25, 1945 to Louis and Ruth Buckley Ameling.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years Susan Charbonneau, his children Claire (Eric) Burk and Ian (Van Tran) Ameling, and grandchildren Donovan, Shannon and Duncan Burk.

John was in the first graduating class of Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana. He graduated at 17 and joined the Air Force, mainly working on aircraft that carried nuclear weapons for North American defense. After completing his service, he graduated in engineering from Purdue University on the GI Bill.

Shortly after graduation he accepted a position as American representative to several Asian semiconductor companies and the family moved to the Philippines. He worked with companies in Manila, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan. In 1976 the family moved to Silicon Valley and he continued working in the semiconductor industry for many start-ups until he retired.

John's passions were photography and model railroads. He was a published photographer. For many years he concentrated on black and white photos that he developed himself in his dark room. He enjoyed escaping to his beloved Sierras to get ideas for his expansive train layout. He was a long-time member of the Pacific Coast Division of the National Model Railroad Association. He found great joy in helping his grandchildren build elaborate Thomas the Train layouts. He was thrilled to have journeyed on the Rocky Mountaineer through British Columbia and Alberta, Canada.

John and Susan traveled the world together including Svalbard in the Arctic Circle and Antarctica during which they experienced a storm in the Drake Passage. In France after a day of sightseeing, John loved sitting at a cafe drinking wine and watching people from all nations walk by.

But top of his list was his beloved Yosemite where he found kinship with his hero Ansel Adams. His wish was to have his ashes scattered in Yosemite Valley.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Rev. Richard Ameling.

Donations in John's memory can be made to World Central Kitchen.