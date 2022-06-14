Oct. 4, 1939 - June 11, 2022

LOFS - John "Coach" Bennett, also known as Jack, age 82, of Lakes of the Four Seasons (LOFS) passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Jack was born to Ralph and Helen Bennett on October 4, 1939. He married Charlotte Yudt on June 5, 1965, and they recently celebrated their 57th marriage anniversary.

Jack retired from Andrean High School in 2003 with 39 years of service where he served as teacher, coach, athletic director, and driver's education instructor; he was inducted into the AHS Hall of Fame in 2002. He was a well-known and respected ASA men's softball umpire having worked many local, state, and national tournaments for over 30 years. Jack was a retired charter member of the LOFS volunteer fire department and served as president. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears and supporter of Purdue Athletics. Additionally, he enjoyed working at the parking gates at the Lake County Fair each summer.

Jack and Charlotte were one of the first families to build a home in LOFS in 1968 and were recently recognized as one of the longest-standing residents in LOFS. Jack enjoyed working outdoors and volunteered his gardening talents at Golfview Park.

Jack is survived by his wife, Charlotte; five children; and 11 grandchildren: Tom and Jennifer Bennett (Annika and Karis), Brian and Carley Bennett (Hannah and Kaitlyn), Justine and Oleg Kopytov (Jack, Kaia, and Cooper), Anthony Bennett, and Jaclyn and Greg Hake (Clare, Adelade, Elayne, and Jude). Jack always encouraged his children to understand and realize the importance of education.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Avenue, Crown Point, IN. Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. Interment at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Andrean High School. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements.