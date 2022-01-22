John Collins Ault, Funeral Director

John has been a member of First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana since 1963 where he served as a deacon for over forty years. John was a humble servant in both his church and his community. He was known for his ability to bring comfort and care to bereaved loved ones and their families during a time when they needed it most.

John is survived by his wife Linda of Crown Point, Indiana; two daughters: Melinda (Mark) Ault-Higginbotham of Greenville, SC., Ashley (Jason) Richards of Dyer, Indiana; five grandchildren: Rowan Higginbotham, Zackary, Reece, Brady and Rylee Richards; Aunt: Madelyn (late J.O.) Storkman of Robinson, Illinois; Niece: Kathy (late Harold) Dekay; nephews: Steven (Marla) Hester, Mark (Debbie) Hester. Preceded in death by his parents: Coy and Evelyn Ault; sister and brother in law; Beverly and Gerald Hester.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 25, 2022 DIRECTLY at First Baptist Church of Hammond, Jack Hyles Memorial Auditorium, 523 Sibley Blvd. Hammond, IN. A viewing will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor John Wilkerson officiating. Entombment will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point, IN. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or FBC Missions. For additional details regarding arrangement please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.