John Collins Ault, Funeral Director

Oct. 15, 1938 - Jan. 19, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - John Collins Ault age 83 of Crown Point entered the presence of his Savior on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. John was born October 15, 1938 in Olney, Illinois. He grew up in Yale, Illinois, graduating from Newton High School in 1956.
After high school he attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois prior to graduating from Indiana College of Mortuary Science in Indianapolis in 1959. While in mortuary college he began working for Harry W. Moore at Arlington Chapel and continued there until 1960, when he moved to Hammond, Indiana to work for George L. Bocken at Bocken Funeral Home.
After working for Mr. Bocken for only two weeks, John was drafted into the U.S. Army where he spent two years in Germany working in the Mortuary Science Division. After his service was completed, he returned to his job at Bocken Funeral Home.
John married Linda Freeland August 30, 1969. They celebrated their 52nd anniversary this past August. In 1972, John formed a partnership with George Bocken and moved into the apartment above the funeral home. In 1987 John became the sole owner and operator of the Bocken Funeral Home. John worked tirelessly at the funeral home until his stroke in 2004.
In 2006, John formed a partnership with Jose Corona; an employee and fellow funeral director.
John has been a member of First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana since 1963 where he served as a deacon for over forty years. John was a humble servant in both his church and his community. He was known for his ability to bring comfort and care to bereaved loved ones and their families during a time when they needed it most.
John is survived by his wife Linda of Crown Point, Indiana; two daughters: Melinda (Mark) Ault-Higginbotham of Greenville, SC., Ashley (Jason) Richards of Dyer, Indiana; five grandchildren: Rowan Higginbotham, Zackary, Reece, Brady and Rylee Richards; Aunt: Madelyn (late J.O.) Storkman of Robinson, Illinois; Niece: Kathy (late Harold) Dekay; nephews: Steven (Marla) Hester, Mark (Debbie) Hester. Preceded in death by his parents: Coy and Evelyn Ault; sister and brother in law; Beverly and Gerald Hester.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 25, 2022 DIRECTLY at First Baptist Church of Hammond, Jack Hyles Memorial Auditorium, 523 Sibley Blvd. Hammond, IN. A viewing will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor John Wilkerson officiating. Entombment will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point, IN. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or FBC Missions. For additional details regarding arrangement please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.