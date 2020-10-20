 Skip to main content
GRIFFITH, IN - John D. Breclaw, 79, of Griffith, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He is survived by: loving wife of 22 years Sokha, children Tracie, John (Sarah) and Mary, and his grandchildren Ryan, Drew, and Braydon. He was preceded in death by: parents Allie and Evelyn Breclaw, and brother Jim.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.

