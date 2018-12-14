SCHERERVILLE, IN - John D. 'Big John' Haynes Jr. age 87, passed away December 12, 2018.
Survived by his children Robert (Donna) Haynes, John (Jackie) Haynes and Melody (Kevin) Johnston; eight grandchildren: Amy, Daniel, Ashley, Jessica, Mary, Doug, Danielle and David; eight great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Mary Vaux, Wanda Swantko, Rhonda Baker, Lois Evans and Barbara Scheeringa; brother-in-law, Randy Baker. Preceded in death by his wife, Helen.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with 'Big John's' family on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
John was a retired employee of U.S. Steel Corporation.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Hospice of the Calumet Area.