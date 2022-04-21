April 24, 1947 - April 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON, IN - John D. Murphy, Jr. of Bloomington, Indiana passed away on April 8, 2022 at the age of 74. He was born on April 24, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Glenpark and Merrillville, Indiana. He graduated from Andrean High School, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University.

He worked as a Metallurgical Engineer at National Steel Corporation in Portage, Indiana and United States Steel in Gary, Indiana. John was in the Marine Reserves. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, basketball, and softball. He attended Nativity of Our Saviour Parish, where he taught CCD. John was actively involved in Cub Scout Pack 50 in Portage, Indiana. He also coached a youth basketball team.

He was preceded in death by his father, John D. Murphy; mother, Frances (Fitel) Murphy; and niece, Monica (Schulte) Franklin.

John is survived by his wife, Brenda (Kuhn) Murphy; children: John III (Brandi), Brian (Mimi), and Sarah (Thomas) Sarver; grandchildren: Madeline, Abrianna, Amelia, Keira, Brady, and Eleanor; sisters: Carol (Joe) Hornich, Kathy (Wes) Ripperger, and Maureen Bruce; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Father Ted Tempel for the support and compassion he has given John.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Parish St. Joseph Church in Evansville, IN on Saturday, April 23, 2022 followed by Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Alexander Memorial Park.