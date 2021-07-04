 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John D. Peer

John D. Peer

June 5, 1953 - June 20, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - John D. Peer, age 68, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

John is survived by his sons: Brandon and Blaine Peer; brother-in-law, Charles R. Mares, Jr.; sister-in-law, Christine Mares; sisters: Linda Latsko, Carol Clark and Mary Landreneau; and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Elizabeth "Cathy" Peer; parents: David and Agnes Peer; brother, John W. Peer; mother-in-law, Carole Mares; and father-in-law, Charles R. Mares, Sr.

John was a second generation cabinet maker of Peer Cabinet in Crown Point, IN. He enjoyed spending his time outside and doing puzzles. John loved to sit on his porch, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his sons.

Private Funeral Services for John's family have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

The Peer family would like to thank John's caregivers, Anna and Dave, along with Dr. Barai and his staff for their kindness and care.

Visit John's online guestbook at http://www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: U.S. Steel Yard fireworks show celebrates Fourth of July with "best fireworks this side of the toll road."

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts