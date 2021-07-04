June 5, 1953 - June 20, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - John D. Peer, age 68, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

John is survived by his sons: Brandon and Blaine Peer; brother-in-law, Charles R. Mares, Jr.; sister-in-law, Christine Mares; sisters: Linda Latsko, Carol Clark and Mary Landreneau; and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Elizabeth "Cathy" Peer; parents: David and Agnes Peer; brother, John W. Peer; mother-in-law, Carole Mares; and father-in-law, Charles R. Mares, Sr.

John was a second generation cabinet maker of Peer Cabinet in Crown Point, IN. He enjoyed spending his time outside and doing puzzles. John loved to sit on his porch, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his sons.

Private Funeral Services for John's family have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

The Peer family would like to thank John's caregivers, Anna and Dave, along with Dr. Barai and his staff for their kindness and care.

