John D. Sum

CROWN POINT, IN - John Sum, age 41, unexpectedly passed away on December 12, 2021.

John is survived by the love of his life, Megan Kabella; adorable son, Conor; loving parents: John and Eileen Sum; sisters: Sheena (Eric) Sutsh and Shannon (Steve) Vandiver. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will dearly miss him.

Preceded in death by grandparents: David and Joann Sharp, Andrew and Elizabeth Sum; aunts: Kathleen Gard and Laura Bohling; cousins: Michael Schreiber, Daniel Nikolich and Makai Dronet.

John was a dedicated member of Local Carpenters Union 1005. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved sports. John was an amazing football and baseball player during his high school years. John was most proud to be an amazing father to his son, Conor.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Crown Point.