John D. Sykes (copy)

LAKE STATION, IN - John D. Sykes, age 81 of Lake Station passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on his 59th wedding anniversary Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Lake Station, Indiana in the home he had built. He was born on February 28, 1941 in Gary, Indiana to the late Charles and Lillian Sykes. John was a longtime Lake Station resident and had retired from Lake Station Community Schools. He had also worked at the Lake Station and Portage Ace Hardware stores and Highland Lumber. He was a longtime member of the Lake Station Community Presbyterian Church and also served as an elder. John served his country in the U.S. Army. He took great pride in caring for his home, especially his yard, which was pristine. John also loved his family time the most. He was very involved with his grandkids. Whether it was traveling to Missouri for dance recitals, Wisconsin football games, Arizona for a ride in the can-am he was always ready to go. John especially enjoyed all of the weekends spent together at the lake with his family.