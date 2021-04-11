May 22, 1925 - April 3, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - John Danko, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home in Highland, IN.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia (Simmons) Danko and their three children, Greg Danko, Heather Danko, and David (Fawna Bough) Danko; two children from his first marriage, Tina (Gary) Ibello and Mickey (Steve) Heiman; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; his sister, Ann Mantich; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the third child, and the first son, of Andrew Danko and Anna (Domasica) Danko. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Margaret Matlock.

Raised in a strong Slovak and Catholic family rich in tradition, he grew up in the ethnically diverse neighborhoods of Whiting, Indiana which helped shape much of his worldview. As part of the Greatest Generation, he served with the Marine Corps during World War II and fought in the Pacific theater on Iwo Jima. He was wounded in battle and awarded the Purple Heart.

He began his career at Standard Oil/Amoco Oil in Whiting where he worked for 43 years as a Personnel Assistant. During his time at the Whiting refinery, he touched countless people's lives and developed lifelong friendships.