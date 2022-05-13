MONTCLAIR, NJ. - John David Luoma died at home in Montclair, NJ on April 24, 2022. The cause was Primary Progressive Aphasia. He was 81.

John was raised in East Chicago, IN by his parents John and Rose (nee Negrelli). His older sister Janet was also his friend and a mentor in literature and the arts. They remained close until her untimely death in 2004.

After graduating from East Chicago Roosevelt High School, John earned a Bachelor's Degree at Purdue University in Metallurgical Engineering in 1962. He completed a PhD in Nuclear Engineering at Northwestern University in 1967. He began his career in the core physics group of United Nuclear Corporation in Elmsford, NY.

In 1971 he joined the nuclear fuels group at General Public Utilities Corporation (later GPU Nuclear Corp.) in Parsippany, NJ. At GPUN, as manager of TMI Fuels Projects, he specialized in reactor core reload design and fuels contracting, primarily providing technical support for the two Three Mile Island nuclear reactors in Pennsylvania. After the 1979 TMI-2 accident John's expertise was integral to plant recovery. He retired in 1997.

John was a distinctive person. He was a man of few words, intelligent and well-liked. His approach to both work and everyday life was meticulous and unique, doing things according to his special rules tempered with a quirky sense of humor. His passions were jazz, baseball, photography, traveling, old movies and old radio shows.

Photography was his avocation. His photographs were so good he could have been a professional. He was a lifelong baseball fan devoted to the Chicago White Sox, vindicated in 2005 when they won their first World Series since 1917. His all-time MVP player was Sox great Minnie Minoso. In music John's love and knowledge of jazz was broad. His number one musician was the improvisational pianist/composer Thelonious Monk. Many of the entertainers he loved were offbeat, including Bela Lugosi, Groucho Marx, Bob & Ray and the Three Stooges. Lugosi created the 1930s iconic horror character, the vampire Dracula, John's favorite.

The special woman in John's life was Kristin. She matched him in a low-key manner full of kindness and shared his unique sense of humor. She was with him at the end.

John is survived by first cousins David Negrelli and Eugene Negrelli of northern Indiana.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home, Bloomfield, NJ. For more information you may visit www.brookdalefh.com. Burial will be at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.

Instead of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 300 E. Superior St. Tarry 8, Chicago, IL 60611, or to a favorite charity.