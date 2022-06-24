CROWN POINT - John Douglas Girard ("Doug"), age 63, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

John "Doug" is survived by his loving mother, Mary Lou Girard; sister, Lisa (Robert) Treadway; aunts: Nancy J. Gross, Nancy (Will) Houldieson; cousins: Sheila (Casey) Dunn, Amy (Dean) Andrews, Andrea Gross, Lyla Gross; and close family friend, William Kryspin.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, John A. Girard; paternal grandparents: Stanley and Louise Girard; maternal grandparents: Culver and Sally Gross; and his cousin, Glenn Gross.

Doug graduated from Crown Point High School in 1977 and went on to earn an associate degree from Indiana University Northwest. He had a passion for all cars which he fostered by opening his own business.

Doug loved God, his family, friends, and his country.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 P.M. until time of service at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 S. Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the garden of Apostles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Doug's name to the American Heart Association.

Visit Doug's online guestbook at dignitymemorial.com