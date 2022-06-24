 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Douglas Girard

  • 0

CROWN POINT - John Douglas Girard ("Doug"), age 63, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

John "Doug" is survived by his loving mother, Mary Lou Girard; sister, Lisa (Robert) Treadway; aunts: Nancy J. Gross, Nancy (Will) Houldieson; cousins: Sheila (Casey) Dunn, Amy (Dean) Andrews, Andrea Gross, Lyla Gross; and close family friend, William Kryspin.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, John A. Girard; paternal grandparents: Stanley and Louise Girard; maternal grandparents: Culver and Sally Gross; and his cousin, Glenn Gross.

Doug graduated from Crown Point High School in 1977 and went on to earn an associate degree from Indiana University Northwest. He had a passion for all cars which he fostered by opening his own business.

Doug loved God, his family, friends, and his country.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 P.M. until time of service at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 S. Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the garden of Apostles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Doug's name to the American Heart Association.

Visit Doug's online guestbook at dignitymemorial.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sniff summit: Thousands of dogs descend on Madrid for World Dog Show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts