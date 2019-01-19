John E. Esch passed away on January 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Violet (nee Carich). Loving father of Sandi Esch, Joe (Dorothy) Esch, Denise Esch Ferris, and Donna (Joe) Ballerine. Dear Godfather of Mike (Linda) James. Fond Grandfather of Chris Wallin, Eric (Marcie) Wallin, Anna (Wes) Van Weegen, Adam Esch, Scott (Antoinette) Esch, Abie Plutz, Kylie Ferris, Clayton (Tara) Ballerine, and Jordan Ballerine. Great grandfather of Kaelyn Wallin, Evy and Nik Wallin. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John was a U.S. Army Veteran Of Korean Conflict, a retired employee of Verson All Steel.
PLEASE NOTE CHANGE IN DATE AND TIME OF SERVICES: Visitation Monday, January 21, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church (2864 E. 96th St., Chicago, IL 60617). Private Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME, CHICAGO, IL (773) 768-8800.