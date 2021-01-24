VALPARAISO, IN - John E. Farrell passed away on January 19, 2021 at Northwest-Porter.

He graduated from Chesterton High School in 1955 where he was a member of the basketball team which was the first time in history that a team beat super rival Valparaiso. John served in the National Guard and worked as a machinist at Talos (Chesterton) and Joy Manufacturing (Michigan City) and a lab technician at Precoat Metals (Portage). John was a diligent and dedicated employee, always on time and never once missed a day of work.

John was a #1 fan of his daughter and grandchildren, supporting them, never missing any competitions, pageants or activities they were involved in. He loved traveling and finding new restaurants to try with his family and friends. John also enjoyed attending weekly mass at St. Paul's Church with his wife Shirlee. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirlee (Swietek) Farrell; daughter, Richele (Rickee) Farrell-Skenandore; son-in-law, Kenneth Skenandore; grandchildren: Keira (Josh) Colstrom-Skenandore, Keagen Michael Skenandore; brother, Frank (Faye) Farrell; brother-in-law Frank Swietek; nieces and nephews he loved dearly.