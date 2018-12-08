HAMMOND, IN - John E. Koselke, age 77, of Hammond, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Phyllis (nee Williams); two sons, Steven (Jeanette) Koselke, and Brian Koselke; two grandchildren, Kierston and Ethan Koselke; two sisters, Margaret (George) Stiscak, and Maryann (Ted) Kotyuk; sisters in law, late Mary Ellen (late Edward) Lyczak, Carolyn (Jim) Inskeep, late Barbara (Ed) Huick, and Debbie Williams; brothers in law, late Robert Williams, Kenneth (Nancy) Williams, Richard (late Karen) Williams, Gerald Williams, and late Randy (Mary Ellen) Williams, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Mary Koselke.
Funeral services Monday, December 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon and Rev. Vladimir Janeczek concelebrating. Private Inurnment. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Koselke was a lifelong Whiting/Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of Amoco Oil with over 25 years of service. John was a Navy veteran. He was a very dedicated member of Club Ki-Yowga, and a very active member of St. Casimir Parish. He was an avid fisherman. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Casimir School would be appreciated.