Apr. 21, 1942 - Nov. 12, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - John E. Lichtle, age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marlene Lichtle (nee Vadas); children: John Edward (Nami) Lichtle and Laura (Michael) Jen; four grandchildren: Emily and Jacob Jen, and Jonah and George Lichtle; brother, Edward (Teresa) Lichtle; sister, Margaret (Duke) Snider; three nieces and three nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Elizabeth Lichtle.
John, following in his father's footsteps, was a member of Operating Engineers Local 150 for 50 years. He enjoyed his job and loved what he did. John was a scout leader at St. Mary's and enjoyed camping. John's signature dessert was making chocolate cake from scratch with homemade chocolate icing, which everyone loved! He was an avid Bears and Notre Dame fan. John's passions included working in his vegetable garden, carving the Thanksgiving turkey, playing Sudoku, Parcheesi or a rousing game of cards, saying "deal' em". His drinks of choice were Pepsi, not Coke, or a cold glass of milk, with cookies, of course. Most of all, John loved being together as a family, taking the annual family vacations, including trips to numerous islands and four to Japan. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATON & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 18, 2021 DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in John's name to St. Mary's Catholic School.
Visit John's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.