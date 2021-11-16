John E. Lichtle

John, following in his father's footsteps, was a member of Operating Engineers Local 150 for 50 years. He enjoyed his job and loved what he did. John was a scout leader at St. Mary's and enjoyed camping. John's signature dessert was making chocolate cake from scratch with homemade chocolate icing, which everyone loved! He was an avid Bears and Notre Dame fan. John's passions included working in his vegetable garden, carving the Thanksgiving turkey, playing Sudoku, Parcheesi or a rousing game of cards, saying "deal' em". His drinks of choice were Pepsi, not Coke, or a cold glass of milk, with cookies, of course. Most of all, John loved being together as a family, taking the annual family vacations, including trips to numerous islands and four to Japan. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.