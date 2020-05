Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CALUMET CITY, IL — John E. Michalik, 93, of Calumet City, IL, passed away May 1, 2020. He honorably served in the United States Marines.

He will be privately laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated at a later date.