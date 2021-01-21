 Skip to main content
John E. "Moose" Schultz

LANSING, IL — John E. "Moose" Schultz, age 79, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021. John is survived by his loving brother Paul (Carol) of Lansing, IL. John was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Rose (nee Koselke) Schultz, and sister Mary (Tom) Vargo. Also survived are nephews and nieces: Wayne (Susan) Vargo, Kathy (Dan) Duley, John (Marla) Schultz, Ed (Clair) Schultz, Frances Vargo and Andy Vargo. Great-nephews and nieces: Sarah, Karl, Allen, Nathan, Anna, Emma, and Kyle, and Special friend Gail Magsaysay.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial for John will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM, DIRECTLY at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. John will be laid to rest at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. John was a lifetime member of St. Ann's Church. Moose was a kind and generous man who was handy and helpful to many. He was a Jack of all trades and could repair anything. He enjoyed biking, gardening, and watching the Cubs win. His exuberant storytelling will be greatly missed. www.schroederlauer.com

