Dec. 17, 1940 - Mar. 10, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - John E. Morris, age 80, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Joanne (Don) Davis; two sons: Barry Morris and Brian (Lorraine) Morris; granddaughter, Anna Morris; one brother, Rob Morris; numerous dear friends.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 22 years, Susan "Suzi" Morris (nee Murphy); his first wife Laura Hickle; and his mother Pearl Morris.

A memorial funeral service will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

John was a longtime resident of the region, moving here after being raised in Perryopolis, PA. He was a proud Army veteran. John was a retired Iron Worker and also worked as a handyman. He previously owned racehorses and enjoyed working hands-on in the stalls. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at Old Glory and going fishing with his granddaughter Anna. John was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Legion Post 330 would be appreciated.

