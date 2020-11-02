John E. Rittel Sr.

VALPARAISO, IN - John E. Rittel Sr., 92, of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, October29, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1928, in Hebron, IN, to Clyde and Florence (Garvey), who both preceded him in death. On October 27, 1946, he married Betty Maxine Johnson, who also preceded him in death.

John worked as an electrician for Indiana General before he retired. He was also a member of the Eastern Star in Big Sandy, TN, Masonic Lodge #137, and the Moose Lodge #1357.

He is survived by his children: Nancy K. (Kirk) Catlin and John E. (Tammy) Rittel Jr. He is also survived by three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; brother, Vivian Dean Rittel; and sister, Maybelle (Barney) Ilic. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason York; brothers: Laverne and Jim; and sister, Bula Conrick.

Private family services will be held at Bartholomew Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

