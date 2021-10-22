John E. Sacek

July 26, 1939 — Oct. 19, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — John E. Sacek, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith "Judy" Sacek; children: Shawn (Bill) Barth, Sue (Jerry) Russell, Sheri (John) Heaviland; grandchildren: Ryan, Katie and Emily Russell, Megan and Matthew Barth, Joshua, Jeremy and Adam Heaviland; brothers: Bob Sacek, Andrew Sacek; and sister, Veronica Fenyves.

John was preceded in death by his parents: Andy and Anna Sacek; and sister, Pat Green. John loved to work outside on his tractor. He was always whistling and loved imitating bird sounds. John had a dry sense of humor and loved jokes. He worked 40 years for Local 150 operating engineers.

John loved to travel with Judy visiting family and friends across the country. John enjoyed hosting his annual 4th of July party entertaining the whole family with volleyball, horseshoes, swimming, and concluding the night with fireworks.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A Prayer Service will begin at 2:00 PM with Fr. Lewandski officiating.