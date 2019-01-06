WHITING/CHICAGO - John E. Sarnecki, Jr., 81 of Whiting, formerly of Chicago, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine who passed away Sept. 24, 2011; loving father of Steven (Adrienne) and Marc (Shari); cherished grandfather of Steven and Preston Sarnecki and Brock (Jenny) Vale; great grandson, Carson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Harriet Bettis.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 7:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, with Rev. Stanley J. Dominik and Pastor Shawn Cornett, officiating. Graveside Service, Monday, January 7, 2019, 1:00pm, at Maryhill Cemetery, 8600 Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IlL (gather at the office). Visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00pm to time of services.
John Sarnecki was born on August 8, 1937 in Chicago, IL to John Sr. and Stella Czarnecki and was a resident of Whiting for the past 7 years. He was a graduate of Crane High School, Class of 1955 and married his true love, Geraldine Consolo in 1959. A retiree of the City of Chicago, with a service of 19 years, John survived a brutal attack while on duty in 1987, affirming his strength and courage. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. A devoted husband, father and grandpa, John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting 'Gimme Shelter' (for pets), would be appreciated.
