CROWN POINT, IN - John E. Vadas, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Rita Vadas, nee Pallick. Devoted father of John (Pam) Vadas, and James (Stacey) Vadas. Proud grandfather of Wendy, Jamie, Jacqueline, Zachary, Jessica, and the late Carolyn; step-grandfather of Jocelyn, Christine, Bryant, and Jeffrey; great-grandfather of 13. Dear brother of MaryAnn (late David) Cederholm, and the late Raymond Vadas.
Kind uncle of 30 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Vadas. Visitation Friday, August 3, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Visitation Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at12:00 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church 140 W. U.S.30 Schererville, IN, with Pastor Dan Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Sepsis Alliance (1855 First Ave. Suite 102 San Diego, CA 92101.) For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.