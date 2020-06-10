John E. Van Kalker

John will be remembered as a truly generous, gentle and humble man of God, who touched the lives of family and friends with his broad smile and caring words. His unique appreciation for the simplicity of farm-life and new technology led to a variety of hobbies and interests. From raising cattle to solar power, and from exotic birds to flying airplanes, John enjoyed a full life while always being quick to testify that all he was blessed with came from his heavenly Father. John's prayers at family gatherings never failed to include thanks to God for the precious gift of our Savior Jesus Christ, ensuring eternal life for all who believe. His investments in Kingdom work through the Bible League International and seminaries exemplified his convictions that we are blessed by God while we are here to spread the good news of the gospel. Although a few short lines cannot adequately reflect his life and accomplishments, the ripple effect of his loss will stand as a testament to the genuine love he showed and the example he gave us. John was a United States Army Veteran.