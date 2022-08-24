John Edward "Jay" Mowry, Jr.

Aug. 8, 1980 - Aug. 19, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - John E. Mowry Jr., age 42, of Hammond passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022.

He is survived by his mother, Mary E. Mowry; two sons: Trenton J. (Sylvia) Mowry, and Joseph A. Rogers; brother, Shawn (Patty) Mowry; sister, Erica (William) Wolfe; nieces and nephews: Ma' Kayla (Marcus Rangel) Wolfe, Larry (Osha Rogers) Wolfe and Madalyn Wolfe; great nephews and niece: Joseph Wolfe, Giovanni Rangel and Aria Maciel; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Preceded in death by his father, John E. Mowry Sr.

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Friday August 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN, 46323. A funeral service will take place at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Bobos, officiating. Cremation will follow.

Jay was a resident of Hammond since the age of 8. He attended Morton High School. He was a roofer and worked in construction. Jay enjoyed cooking, playing baseball, softball and boxing. He was a member of the Son's of American Legion Post 555.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.