John Edward Lukowski

June 3, 1963 — March 16, 2021

John Edward Lukowski, born at Saint Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, IN, on June 3, 1963, graduated Morgan Park Academy in 1981, Hanover College in 1985 and received his master's degree in psychology from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. John lived in White Bear Lake and Roseville, MN, and Saint Croix Falls, WI. He spent many years counseling at Catholic Charities and Alcoholics Anonymous.

Preceded by father, Arthur Lukowski in 2007. Survived by mother, Connie Lukowski, and sister, Lisa Lukowski, in Crown Point, IN, and brother, Arthur Lukowski, of Highland, IN; aunt, Peggy Heath; uncle, Virgil Hyden; and many cousins. John's nieces and nephews include: Jill Patton (Dan), Benjamin Smallman, Danielle Lukowski, Caitlin Lukowski and Ian Lukowski, and great-niece, Ada Patton.

John enjoyed camping, canoeing and fishing, and loved God's great outdoors. While hiking in 2019 John fell and suffered permanent damage to his c4 vertebrae and spent his final year of life in physical therapy and with caregivers. The Lord welcomed John on March 16, 2021.