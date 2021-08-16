HAMMOND, IN/PALM SPRINGS, CA - John Edward Muratori, 55 of Palm Springs, California, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs. Beloved son of Romana (Mauch) Muratori and the late James Muratori; dearest brother of James (Karen) Muratori, Thomas (Jodi) Muratori and Tony Muratori; dear uncle of Drew, Kaitlyn, Michael, Desiree and Hannah; cherished friend of Dolly and Don Foore, Joe DeLengyel and John Ricardi; devoted feline and canine companions, "Joker", "Guiseppi" and the late "Sandy".

John Muratori was born on May 22, 1966 in Hammond, Indiana. He attended St. John Bosco School, Hammond and was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1984. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and was a great animal lover. Devoted to his family and friends, John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, Indiana 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400