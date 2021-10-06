John Edward Rittel, Jr.

Sept. 26, 1956 — Oct. 4, 2021

VALPRAISO, IN — John Edward Rittel, Jr. 65 of Valparaiso passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born September 26, 1956 in Valparaiso, the son of John Edward and Betty Maxine (Johnson) Rittel, Sr. John was a Dock worker.

On July 28, 1979 in Chesterton, he married Tammy Lee Biggs, who survives in Valparaiso. Also surviving are his children: Erin (Ben) Dodd of Hebron and John E. (Crystal) Rittel III of LaPorte; and grandchildren: Kendall, Johnny IV, Terenity and Izzabellah. He was preceded by his parents, John and Betty Rittel and sister Nancy Catlin.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 3401 Valparaiso St. Valparaiso. Burial will be in Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.