 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Edward Rittel, Jr.

John Edward Rittel, Jr.

John Edward Rittel, Jr.

Sept. 26, 1956 — Oct. 4, 2021

VALPRAISO, IN — John Edward Rittel, Jr. 65 of Valparaiso passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born September 26, 1956 in Valparaiso, the son of John Edward and Betty Maxine (Johnson) Rittel, Sr. John was a Dock worker.

On July 28, 1979 in Chesterton, he married Tammy Lee Biggs, who survives in Valparaiso. Also surviving are his children: Erin (Ben) Dodd of Hebron and John E. (Crystal) Rittel III of LaPorte; and grandchildren: Kendall, Johnny IV, Terenity and Izzabellah. He was preceded by his parents, John and Betty Rittel and sister Nancy Catlin.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 3401 Valparaiso St. Valparaiso. Burial will be in Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts