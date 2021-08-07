November 18, 1954 - August 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - John Edwin Lubeck, 66, of Valparaiso, IN was called home on August 6, 2021, surrounded by the lovable weirdos who are forever grateful to be known as his family. He is survived by his patient saint of a wife, Vicki; his children: Eric (Dolores) Lubeck and Sarah Lubeck; grandsons: Max and George; brother Don (Kim) Lubeck; and sisters: Karin Barney and Meghan Lubeck. He is reunited in death with his parents Michael and Marlene (Hanisko); his brother Michael; and many spoiled dogs. John passed away eight years after receiving an early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis. He bravely carried the burden of the disease while supported and cared for by his wife, and later, with the help of the amazing nurses and aides from Dunes Hospice.

John was born on November 18, 1954 in Gary, IN. He grew up doing hood rat stuff with his brothers, developing a love for fishing, and playing sports including: basketball, baseball and track & field. He graduated from East Gary Edison High School in 1973 where he met his high school sweetheart, a nerdy hottie named Vicki Paulk. On Valentine's Day 1974, a barely legal John and Vicki were wed. In 1973, John began what would become a 40 year career with Bethlehem Steel. John and Vicki raised two super cute and mostly normal children; road tripped often and took great care of each other always.