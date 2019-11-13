{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - John Eric Chorba, age 68, of Hammond, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.He is survived by a sister, Linda (James) Maycunich; two brothers: Robert (Linda) Chorba and Jim (Debbie) Chorba; numerous nieces nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including his partner Alexander Barron. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward (Betty) Chorba.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Private burial at St. John Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for a time of visitation.

No flowers please, memorials to his family would be appreciated.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.

