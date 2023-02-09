Jan. 21, 1960 - Jan. 14, 2023

John Eric Steinmueller, D.D.S. (62), of Chandler, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by family and friends.

John was born to John and Mercedes Steinmueller, on January 21, 1960, in Evergreen Park. In his youth, John enjoyed roller skating, scuba diving and lifting weights at Quads gym. After graduating from Thornwood High School in 1977, John went on to pursue a career in dentistry. He earned his bachelor's degree in Biology from Purdue University Calumet in 1981, before achieving a degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery from Loyola University Chicago College of Dentistry in 1985. Across his 36-year career, John was a beloved family dentist to his town and community. He opened his first office in Sauk Village, Illinois, where he practiced dentistry for several years, before relocating to Saint John, Indiana, a place he and his family called home.

John is, survived by his wife, Heather (Prouty) Steinmueller, and by his two children: Alyssa (Travis) Farrington and John Steinmueller. His four stepchildren: Spencer (Cathy) Christen, Sydney Christen, Shelby Prouty and Skyler Castagna; seven grandkids; three sisters: Gail (Mike) Battistoni, Jeanne (Bill) Reed and Carolyn Steinmueller; and many nieces and nephews also survive him.

His parents, John and Mercedes Steinmueller, his sister Caryn Purpura and his nephew Anthony Reed, precede John in death.

John was an avid hunter, a jack-of-all-trades who could fix or make anything and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed music, dancing and corny jokes. Many of his patients knew him as Dr. Dork and he wore that name with pride. Although he fought almost a yearlong battle with glioblastoma, he never lost his great sense of humor. John was loved by many and he cherished his family and friends dearly. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.