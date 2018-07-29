John F. 'Jack' Browne, age 90, proudly served in the U.S. Army 453rd Combat Engineer Corps, Korea, 1952-1953. Devoted son of the late James and Anne (nee Moran) Browne. Loving brother of James (Pat) Browne and the late Marion (late Vincent) Lynch. Cherished uncle of Marion (Michael) Johnson, James (Ellyn) Lynch, Kathleen Lynch, Maureen (Nicholas) Gabb, Michael (Pamela) Lynch, Kevin Lynch, Eileen Mundo, Patricia (Lance) Winterland, and the late John W. Lynch. Dear great-uncle of many. Loving companion and best friend of Barbara Salaba.
Special thank you to Elzbieta Imiolek for being a great caregiver and friend.
Chicago Public School Teacher and Administrator for 35 years. Jack was a loyal and trusted friend to many.
Visitation Monday, July 30, 2018, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at the ROBERT J. SHEEHY & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Jack requests that you take someone you truly love out to dinner.
