VALPARAISO, IN - John F. 'Jack' Hile, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018. He was born March 8, 1937 in Gary, IN to the late Fred and Helen (Misanko) Hile. Jack retired as a cement finisher working for the Concrete Constructors Local Union 692. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Jack was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will forever be remembered for grandpa waves, treating to dilly bars, and countless trips to Mt. Baldy.
On August 1, 1959, Jack married Carolyn Carel, who preceded him in death on July 18, 2018. He is survived by his children, Jacquelyn (Ed) Hrezo, Janelle Hile, Jennifer (Steve) Jovanovic, and John Hile; grandchildren, Christina, Mary, Kayla, Madalyn, Jordan, Michael; several great grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn McNerney. Jack was also preceded in death by his sister, Delores Gregor.
Visitation will be Friday, August 31st from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd. with visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested in Jack's name to the VNA Hospice of NWI.