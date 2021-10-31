 Skip to main content
John F. Lesniak, 73 of Highland, IN passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Judy Ann Lesniak; son, John Lesniak, Jr.; brother, Tom (Daryl) Lesniak; sister, Barbara (Timothy) Custer; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edweena "Edna" Lesniak and brother, Ronald Lesniak.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a service at 12:00 noon at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be on Wednesday November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. John served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. www.kishfuneralhome.net.

