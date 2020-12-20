 Skip to main content
John F. Mika

John F. Mika

John F. Mika

John F. Mika

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOHN F. MIKA ON OUR DAD'S 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Thank you Dad, For all the beautiful memories you created. It's the joy of special moments that fill our lives and stay in our hearts. A heart of gold, a smile of joy, kindness that extended to all he knew. We know you're in heaven looking down on us and when we look up at the stars, we know that's where you'll be. We miss you so much and always will, you'll always be in our hearts. A smile we will always remember of a Dad, we loved so dear. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Love, Hugs, Kisses, Paulette, Ken and Karen

