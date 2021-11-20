HAMMOND, IN - John F. Skeen age 83 of Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday November 16, 2021. He is survived by his children: Sharon (Dave) Smith, Diane (Late Don) Darrough, Patricia Clark, Margaret Nugent, and Jonna (Anthony) Dosado; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and brother Jerry (Late Judy) Skeen. John was preceded in death by his wife Donna; parents James Skeen and Bernice Henry; sister Joan Jencks-Rowe; brother Cal Skeen; and second wife Sandy Parker-Skeen.

Funeral services will be held on Monday November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church of Hessville located at 6733 Alabama Avenue in Hammond, IN with Pastor Dan Nichols officiating. Burial will follow DIRECTLY at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday November 21, 2021 at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. (Glen Park Ave.) in Griffith, IN from 5:00-8:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation before the services start on Monday November 22, 2021 at the First Christian Church of Hessville starting at 9:30 a.m. until time of services.John was a member of the First Christian Church of Hessville. He retired from Inland Steel and Kenwal Steel. John served in the Navy for nine years. He was also a member of the Griffith Masonic Lodge #735 and Griffith Chapter Eastern Star.