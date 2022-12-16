May 15, 1931 - Dec. 13, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - John F. Trelo was called by the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Yolanda (Kudrac).

His son John K. (Sara) Trelo.

His daughters Michelle (George) Jen, Deb (Rosalind) Trelo, granddaughter Barbara, sister-in-law Donna Trelo and numerous relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elizabeth (Sabo) Trelo, brothers Frank (Ada) Trelo and Steve Trelo.

John was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He was a man of deep faith and prayer who lived and shared the gifts and fruits of the Holy Spirit with all. He had a great sense of humor and was always cracking jokes. He had a passion for fishing, golf, Elvis, and ice cream. He could build and fix anything. He enjoyed feeding the birds and the deer that would walk up to his patio door. He loved to laugh and make everyone he was with happy. He was a generous and kind man who passed on his values of faith and education to his family.

John was a U.S. Navy veteran proud to serve on the U.S.S. Boston. He retired from Inland Steel after 38 years as a boilermaker.

John was a long-time member of the Assumption Church and St. James the Less Catholic Church.

Please join his family at the Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 45th and Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the St. James food pantry in John's name.

