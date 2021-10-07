 Skip to main content
March 9, 1947 — Sept. 26, 2021

GREENVILLE, MI — John Fata, born March 9, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and June Fata, and his brother Jim Fata.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna. He will be greatly missed by his daughters Jenny and Jackie (Roy), and his granddaughters Julia, Jordan, and Jubilee. John is also survived by his siblings: Judy (Jim) Friesema, Jan Fata, and Jeff (Janet) Fata, and many nephews, nieces, and in-laws.

John was an avid sportsman and active in several West Michigan sportsmen's clubs. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, and was an avid fan of professional and high school sports.

A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In honor of John's memory, please donate or volunteer at a charity of your choice.

