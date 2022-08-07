Jan. 14, 1942 - July 28, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - John Foster Flynn was born January 14, 1942, in Chicago, IL. He grew up fifty miles from downtown Chicago in Valparaiso, IN. John's father left the family early in his life, so John financed his education by himself. Fortunately, he was awarded an athletic scholarship for basketball and golf at Valparaiso University.

After graduating from Valparaiso University, he passed the Indiana Bar exam, and, later, the Arizona exam. He served one year as a Juvenile Probation officer on the south side of Chicago.

He then obtained a position of Assistant United States Attorney in Hammond, IN. He prosecuted general crimes, including bank robberies and theft from Interstate transport. He became a specialist in environmental law, trying cases against United States Steel, Mobil Oil, and DuPont. He then transferred to Phoenix, AZ in the same position, handling litigation involving construction of the Central Arizona Project. This ultimately resulted in the expansion of Phoenix and Tucson.

John retired and lived in Scottsdale, AZ after practicing law in Phoenix and Scottsdale. He passed away July 28, 2022, in Scottsdale. He is survived by his niece, Ivy; nephew, Bart; and great-nieces: Audrey, Katy and Amity; and great-nephew, Nathaniel.