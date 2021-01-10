 Skip to main content
John Francis Considine, Sr.

Dec. 7, 935 - Dec. 31, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - John was born December 7, 1935 to John and Loretta Considine in Chicago, IL. He Attended the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, MN. He served his country in the Army until 1961. He dedicated his life to the railroad industry, Amtrak and GATX Primarily. He retired in 2000 after suffering a stroke, though this did not slow him down.

John enjoyed golfing, listening to classical music, watching anything war related and spending time with his family. John passed away in his sleep on December 31, 2020.

John leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Barbara Considine. His two sons Joseph and James Considine and their extended families, Pamela Considine, Cheyenne Considine, Shay Considine and Collin Considine. His oldest son John Considine Jr. preceded him in death on December 10, 2018.

A Celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

