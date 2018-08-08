John Francis Selman
WEST PADUCAH, KY - John Francis Selman, 69, of West Paducah passed away at 5:08 PM on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Mr. Selman was a Veteran for the US Navy during the Vietnam War, a Truck Driver for Central Paving and of the Methodist Faith. He was a member of American Legion Post 301 of Kouts, IN, V.F.W. Life Member Post 988 in Valparaiso, IN, Masonic Lodge #502 in Hebron, IN.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Selman of West Paducah; one son, Bryan John (Jill) Selman of Wanatah, IN; five daughters, Dawn Myree (Scott) Oswald of Kouts, IN, Debby (Randy) Hughes of Paducah, Lisa (Danny) Young of Paducah, Pamela Jean (Chris) Allen of Owensboro, Nita Jo (Ronnie) Gilbert of Kevil; two brothers, Neil Ellis (Nancy) Selman of Kouts, IN, Matthew Lee (Jackie) Selman of Kouts, IN; ten grandchildren, Kennedy Selman, Kelsey Grant, Tyler Oswald, Desiree Albritton, Jennifer Hayden, Linda Haines, B.J. Hayden, Brandi Smith, Joshua Young, Christopher Young; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John William Selman and Charlotte (Hawbrook) Selman, one daughter, Donna Marie Haines.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at HUGHES FUNERAL HOME IN PADUCAH with Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at HUGHES FUNERAL HOME OF PADUCAH.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Disabled American Veterans, 1133 Murray Street, Paducah, KY 42003.
HUGHES FUNERAL HOME OF PADUCAH is in charge of arrangements.