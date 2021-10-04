VALPARAISO, IN - John Fredrick Babeaux, 72, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was born February 2, 1949 in Meadeville, PA to Martin and Rita (Spatilson) Babeaux. John received an Associate's degree in Electrical Technology and made his career with U.S. Steel for 20 years in the heating and annealing department of the Tin Mill retiring in 2014. He enjoyed trips to Duck Lake in Michigan with his daughter Jamie to fish for crappie, boat, and jet ski. His affinity for burning DVD's of movies for family and friends was legendary. The thousands of discs that were burned over the decades helped to define John's character as a loyal and giving friend. Never wanting to leave anyone without a smile on their face, John's antics and silly jokes were always designed to leave 'em laughing.