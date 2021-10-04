John Fredrick Babeaux
Feb. 2, 1949 - Oct. 1, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - John Fredrick Babeaux, 72, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was born February 2, 1949 in Meadeville, PA to Martin and Rita (Spatilson) Babeaux. John received an Associate's degree in Electrical Technology and made his career with U.S. Steel for 20 years in the heating and annealing department of the Tin Mill retiring in 2014. He enjoyed trips to Duck Lake in Michigan with his daughter Jamie to fish for crappie, boat, and jet ski. His affinity for burning DVD's of movies for family and friends was legendary. The thousands of discs that were burned over the decades helped to define John's character as a loyal and giving friend. Never wanting to leave anyone without a smile on their face, John's antics and silly jokes were always designed to leave 'em laughing.
He married Rita Diamond who survives along with children: John F. Babeaux, Jr., Bradley A. Babeaux, Bridget Chervenack and Jamie Leigh Babeaux, all of Florida, sister, "Doll" (Jim) Markovitz; brother, Bernie Babeaux; sister-in-law, Linda Kay Babeaux; grandchildren: Autumn and Robbie Chervenack; and special friends, Ashley "Shaniqua" Andrews, Casey R. Worth and Mike Doolittle. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dennis Babeaux and Linda Skoff.
A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 – 6 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. and cremation to follow.