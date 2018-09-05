DYER, IN - John G. Wiers, age 96, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday August 31, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Pearl J. Wiers (nee Bultema). Loving father of Rev. John R. (Jenny) Wiers, Gerrit A. (Diane) Wiers and Maureen S. Marciniak. Proud grandfather of six; great grandfather of ten. Dear brother of Arthur Wiers and Beatrice Zeilenga. Also survived by two sisters- in-law. Preceded in death by six brothers and one sister. Visitation Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Village Church (14849 - 93rd Ave. Dyer, IN) with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Interment Skyline Memorial Park - Monee, IL. Mr. Wiers was a United States Army WW II Veteran. He retired after 34 years of service at Ridgeway Chevrolet in Lansing, IL. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit: