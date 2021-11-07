Aug. 25, 1925 - Nov. 4, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - John (Gene) Flatt, age 96, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Shelby, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

John is survived by his daughter, Carla (Tom) Renn of Crown Point, IN; daughter-in-law, Sandy Flatt; and son-in-law, Michael Longfield; grandchildren: John (Sheila) Flatt, Susan (Walter) Alvarez, Misty (Bill) Scheuneman, Tom Renn, Kyla (Andrew) Feder, Derek (Jamie) Riley, Trent (Jennifer) Riley, Bryan (Kelly) Haigh, Erica (Tom) Tujo, Sarah (Kyle) Trocha, Michael John Longfield; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Luella Flatt (nee Davis); parents: John Flatt and Essie (nee Studer) Cobb; daughters: Carolyn Riley, Catheryn Longfield; son, John Flatt; brother, Donald Flatt; sister, Marie McCord; and son-in-law, Lee Riley.

John graduated from Lowell High School, in 1944, and served with the 741st army engineers during WWII. He was the last surviving member of his 741st unit. John was a longtime member of the American Legion in Lowell, and was a volunteer fireman in Shelby, IN. After the war, he delivered fuel oil in Shelby and surrounding areas. John later retired from Bethlehem Steel. John will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, who will be dearly missed.